Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.45% of Park-Ohio worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

PKOH stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

