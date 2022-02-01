Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.14% of Tennant worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tennant by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tennant by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. Tennant has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.