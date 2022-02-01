Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 143,688 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

HY stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $102.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $755.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.