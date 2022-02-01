Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 31,193 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.42% of Matthews International worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.