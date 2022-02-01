Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 65,372 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

