Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Masimo worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Masimo by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 197,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $219.87 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $198.24 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.38 and a 200-day moving average of $273.35.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,861 shares of company stock valued at $25,613,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

