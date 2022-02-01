Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of FOX worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.