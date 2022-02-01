Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Newmont worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,584,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,965 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.