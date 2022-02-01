Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,314 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

