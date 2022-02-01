Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 21,206 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.87% of Cohen & Steers worth $35,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CNS opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

