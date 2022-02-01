Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,440 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after acquiring an additional 517,741 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,129,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

RCI stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.