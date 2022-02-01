Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 36,800 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.03% of Patterson Companies worth $30,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

