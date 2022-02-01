Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 43 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,874,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 250,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $821,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,991.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,307.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,375.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $126,739,208. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

