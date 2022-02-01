Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 638,713 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638,713 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.84% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,033,000 after buying an additional 1,915,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 158,007 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

