Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,273 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $29,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

LYV stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

