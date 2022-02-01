Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.31% of Chemed worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $468.91 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

