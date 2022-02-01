Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,490 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.47% of Valvoline worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $1,386,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VVV opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

