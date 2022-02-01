GameCredits Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,795.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $50,795.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00297852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

