Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

