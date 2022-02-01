Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.45 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Gas has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and $7.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00011579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

