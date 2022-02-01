Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GTES traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 454,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,168. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after buying an additional 562,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,395,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,518,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

