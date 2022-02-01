Gather Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Gather has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $223,844.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gather has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00114076 BTC.

Gather Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars.

