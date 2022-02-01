Gavin Patterson Sells 3,047 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gavin Patterson sold 526 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.51, for a total value of $111,780.26.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $232.12. 6,381,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

