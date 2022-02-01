GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Reaches $64,137.17

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. GCN Coin has a market cap of $64,137.17 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00296179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.