GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) & Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Financial Contrast

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Katy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Katy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Katy Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

