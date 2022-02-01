Gendell Jeffrey L Buys New Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.28% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

