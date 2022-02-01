General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s 8th Largest Position

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.2% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $50,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

