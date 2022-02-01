General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,625,000 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.4% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

GE stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. 158,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,295. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.