General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GM stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. 23,059,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,523,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.