General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,059,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,523,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

