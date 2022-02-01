GeoCoin Price Down 4.1% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $359,238.72 and $119.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,853.12 or 0.99756956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00074155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00291581 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00028934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.