Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,315,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,170,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,444. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

