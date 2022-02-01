Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,315,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,170,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,444. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.