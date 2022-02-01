Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,348,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $648,471.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,039 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. 1,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

