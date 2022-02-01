Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

