Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 700,000 ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000.

Several analysts have commented on RNW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global plc has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

