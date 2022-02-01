Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 800,000 EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of EverCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

EVCM stock traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.38.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

