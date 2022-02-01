Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys 528,183 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,183 shares during the period. agilon health accounts for 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of agilon health worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock worth $4,846,156.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

