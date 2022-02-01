Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Core & Main as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $2,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $11,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $5,026,993,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72. Core & Main Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

