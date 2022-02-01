Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,188. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

