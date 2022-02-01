Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 208,000 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of BRP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth about $75,541,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,332. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

