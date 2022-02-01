Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 562,500 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,488 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,379 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 885,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 626,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,939,476. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

