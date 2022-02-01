Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 204.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,549 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up about 1.5% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global-e Online worth $39,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,300. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.