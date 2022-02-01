Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,511 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 862,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 180,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. 11,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

