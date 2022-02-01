Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,500 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 41,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,901. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

