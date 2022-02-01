Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $11.16 Million in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Sovos Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,093,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOVO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. Analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

