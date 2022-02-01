Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $47.28 Million in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,280,000. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,785,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,634. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

