Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $151,949,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,483,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,943,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 700,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,634 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,484. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

