Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $8.07 Million in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of RocketLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.

RocketLab stock traded up 0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 9.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,425. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is 11.80.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

