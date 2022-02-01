Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.21 Million Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,433,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 202,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in APi Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after buying an additional 706,440 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,951. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

