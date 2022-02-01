Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.47 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

